Two WWE superstars moved to the NXT roster

Cedric Alexander has moved to the NXT roster and it looks like his tag team partner Ashante “Thee” Adonis is also tagging along.

Alexander was introduced first by NXT GM Ava, who informed Mr. Stone that Stevie Turner set up the interaction between all of them. Stone then helped someone on the phone find the office they were in and Adonis walked in the frame.

The duo were part of the Smackdown roster but have not been used on TV for months.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

