The Rascalz reunite on NXT as Wenz and Miguel make surprise appearance

The Rascalz reunited on NXT last night as Zachary Wenz and Trey Miguel made a surprise appearance on the USA Network broadcast.

With Lee losing his latest shot at regaining the NXT North American title last weekend, he was about to announce that he was leaving the company when Wentz and Miguel showed up to offer some words of encouragement.

The crowd chanted TNA as their name was shown on the lower third complete with the TNA logo.

“Bro, we missed you so much,” Wentz said as fans started a “welcome back” chant. Lee said that he’s been watching them and is very proud of what they have accomplished. The three ended the segment hugging each other to a big pop from the crowd.

Later in the broadcast, the trio were confronted by Gallus, who informed them that they don’t want any TNA stars on NXT. Of course, that led to a match being announced for next week.

The Rascalz were a group in TNA until Lee and Wentz departed and joined WWE in 2020. They wrestled under the name of MSK, while Wentz also changed his name to Nash Carter. He was eventually released two years later and just days after winning the NXT Tag Team titles when his estranged wife accused him of domestic abuse and publishing images of him relating to Hitler and Nazi.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

