Jericho: “My career is already longer than John Cena’s”

During an interview with McGuire on Wrestling, Chris Jericho commented on the announcement of John Cena’s retirement from wrestling…

“My career is already longer than John Cena’s (Jericho responded when the interviewer said he’s going to have a career that goes longer than Cena’s). No, I mean it’s great. John’s always had a great love for wrestling and he’s got a great connection with the fans so I think it’s a cool way to go about it. People know that this is it and John’s not the type of guy to say anything lightly so I’m sure he’s been focused on this and working with the company to make sure it’s right and and I’m sure it’s gonna be a really great year-and-a-half for Cena fans and for John Cena himself.”

(quote: PostWrestling.com)

