Finn Balor reveals the length of his new WWE contract

Finn Balor tells What’s the Story that he signed a 5 year extension with WWE:

“I have expressed my opinion to the Office. I would love to get to that (GUNTHER) match in the future.

So fingers crossed, I’ve got 5 years on me deal so we can get it done in the next 5 years. —

Yeah another extension for 5 years.”

I’m super excited. You never know. I remember when I was 20 and I was like, ‘If I make it to 30 I’ll be doing well.’ Then, you’re in your 40s and I’m like, ‘Sh-t, do they want me to keep doing this? Am I able to keep doing it? How is the body going to feel?’ We sat down, had a couple of conversations and the feelings were mutual. I wanted to stay, they wanted me to stay. We hashed it out and I couldn’t be happier. It was a weird time. It was six months to when my contract was coming up. ‘Sh-t, is the end of my run? Is it time to move on?’

Ten years is incredible. I lasted for six years in England and I thought, ‘Whatever I do, England is always going to be the biggest chapter of my career.’ Then I went to Japan for eight years. ‘You lasted eight years in Japan. That’s definitely going to be the main chunk of my career.’ Then, I was just going to WWE to see what happens, maybe last two or three years and go back to Ireland or Japan. Now, I’m ten years in with another five years to go, fingers crossed they don’t fire me. It’s a pretty wild journey.”

(quote: Jeremy Lambert)

