Drew McIntyre signs with a talent agency

Jul 10, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Variety is
reporting that Drew McIntyre has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas.

McIntyre becomes the fourth WWE Superstar to sign with the talent agency over the past several weeks after Paradigm also snatched up Tiffany Stratton, World Heavyweight champion Damian Priest, and CM Punk.

Variety joked that hopefully McIntyre and Punk don’t end up at the Paradigm office at the same time considering their history in WWE!

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Xena

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal