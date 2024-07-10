Drew McIntyre signs with a talent agency

Variety is

reporting that Drew McIntyre has signed with Paradigm for representation in all areas.

McIntyre becomes the fourth WWE Superstar to sign with the talent agency over the past several weeks after Paradigm also snatched up Tiffany Stratton, World Heavyweight champion Damian Priest, and CM Punk.

Variety joked that hopefully McIntyre and Punk don’t end up at the Paradigm office at the same time considering their history in WWE!

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

