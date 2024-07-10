Danielson wins the Owen Hart cup tournament
Bryan Danielson wins the Owen Hart Cup and is going to AEW All In…
IT’S OFFICIAL! The winner of the Men’s #OwenHartCup and going on to face #AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at #AllIn at Wembley, “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson!
#AEWAllIn Sunday, August 25th!@WembleyStadium | London, UK
LIVE on PPV!#AEW World Championship
Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
