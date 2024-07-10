Danielson wins the Owen Hart cup tournament

Bryan Danielson wins the Owen Hart Cup and is going to AEW All In…

IT’S OFFICIAL! The winner of the Men’s #OwenHartCup and going on to face #AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at #AllIn at Wembley, “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@SwerveConfident | @BryanDanielson pic.twitter.com/3JIydEfFRz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2024

#AEWAllIn Sunday, August 25th!@WembleyStadium | London, UK

LIVE on PPV!#AEW World Championship

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

Winner of the @owen_foundation Tournament @BryanDanielson, will challenge Champion @swerveconfident for the World Title LIVE at Wembley! pic.twitter.com/kKuJObV18p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2024

Your 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament winner, 'The American Dragon’ @bryandanielson! pic.twitter.com/810uExSYOw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2024

