Big match announced for next week’s Dynamite, Collision viewership

– Collision on Saturday night, going head-to-head with WWE’s Money In The Bank, drew just 306,000 viewers, down 116,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a 0.08 rating in 18-49, down 0.04 from the previous episode. This was the second least-watched episode of Collision for 2024.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics/ColinVassallo)

– Announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite…

Next Wednesday, July 17

Little Rock, Arkansas

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 250

On @TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT International Title Match@WillOspreay vs @The_MJF To kick off the 250th episode of#AEWDynamite,

Ospreay defends the International Title vs MJF on TBS next Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/pElBjOfzMC — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 11, 2024

