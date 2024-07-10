Big match announced for next week’s Dynamite, Collision viewership

Jul 10, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Collision on Saturday night, going head-to-head with WWE’s Money In The Bank, drew just 306,000 viewers, down 116,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a 0.08 rating in 18-49, down 0.04 from the previous episode. This was the second least-watched episode of Collision for 2024.

– Announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite…

