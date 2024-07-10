Big match announced for next week’s Dynamite, Collision viewership
– Collision on Saturday night, going head-to-head with WWE’s Money In The Bank, drew just 306,000 viewers, down 116,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had a 0.08 rating in 18-49, down 0.04 from the previous episode. This was the second least-watched episode of Collision for 2024.
(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics/ColinVassallo)
– Announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite…
Next Wednesday, July 17
Little Rock, Arkansas
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 250
On @TBSNetwork, 8pm ET/7pm CT
International Title Match@WillOspreay vs @The_MJF
To kick off the 250th episode of#AEWDynamite,
Ospreay defends the International Title vs MJF on TBS next Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/pElBjOfzMC
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 11, 2024