7/10/24 AEW Dynamite Recap

The show opens with a recap of MJF’s beat down of Daniel Garcia from last week’s Dynamite and his promo from last Saturday’s Collision.

Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The AEW International Champion, Will Ospreay, makes his way to the ring. Ospreay says he was appalled and disgusted by MJF’s actions, but he wasn’t surprised. Ospreay says MJF is insecure about Garcia’s rising popularity, and now Garcia is at home with no idea if he will be able to come back. Ospreay says MJF blamed the fans for making him vulnerable, but he can’t use his ADD as an excuse to be a prick. Ospreay says Tony Khan would rather spend his money on guys who can elevate the company, which is why MJF’s bidding war went away, an then says he has more talent in his left nut than MJF has in his entire body.

Ospreay says he reminds people what the identity of AEW is meant to be and represents the foundation of the place. Ospreay says MJF’s AEW tattoo should say “All about myself” because he only cares about himself and not about AEW. Ospreay says he has been cleaning up someone else’s mess since he arrived in AEW, and he now knows it’s MJF’s mess. Ospreay says the best version of MJF has been the same stuff for about five years now, and then says the level of the Devil is on the ground floor. Ospreay says he is on the roof of the skyscraper and he is after a fight, and then calls MJF out. MJF’s music hits, but he doesn’t come out. Instead, he appears on the screen.

MJF says the people don’t deserve the privilege of being close to his greatness, and then says he has beaten everyone’s favorites. MJF says they have all fallen at his feet, and asks Ospreay what makes him any different. MJF says Ospreay is the fans’ dancing toy monkey, and they will eventually grow tired of it. MJF says he isn’t replaceable, but the fans will move on from Ospreay and call the next flippy guy the best wrestler in the world. MJF says he will expose Ospreay, but not tonight. MJF says he doesn’t wrestle for fun or for the fans, but he does wrestle for a purpose. MJF challenges Ospreay for the title next week, and Ospreay agrees.

The video package for the final of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament airs.

Match 1 – Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Final Match

Special Enforcer: Jeff Jarrett

Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson

They lock up, and Page throws Danielson down. They lock up again, and Page does it again. They lock up a third time, and Page backs Danielson into the corner. Danielson turns it around and goes for a kick, but Page dodges and takes Danielson down. Page delivers a series of right hands, and then follows with a kick. Page delivers a pair of chops, and then follows with an elbow strike to the back of Danielson’s heads. Danielson dodges Page in the corner and locks in a single-leg Boston Crab, but Page makes it to the ropes. Danielson chops Page, but Page comes back with a kick to the chest. Danielson sends Page to the outside, and then sends him into the barricade with a dive through the ropes. Danielson gets Page back into the ring and connects with a dropkick from the top. Danielson kicks up and charges, but Page kicks him in the face. Page tosses Danielson to the apron and follows with a back elbow. Page slams Danielson into the ring post as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Danielson has been busted open and Page connects with a kick to the face in the corner. Page delivers right hand, while Danielson comes back with round kicks. Page blocks the last one and grabs Danielson in a rear choke. Page delivers a sleeper swing, and then stomps on Danielson on the mat. Page chops Danielson in the corner, and follows with right hands. Page delivers more chops and right hands in the corner, but Danielson comes back with chops and uppercuts. Danielson takes Page down for a cross arm-breaker, but floats over and locks in the LeBell Lock. Page makes it to the ropes, but Danielson delivers a series of kicks to Page’s chest. Page picks Danielson up, but Danielson elbows his way free. Page comes back with a side suplex and goes up top. Danielson cuts him off and climbs as well. Danielson takes Page down with a spider suplex and goes for a diving headbutt. Page dodges it and locks Danielson in a cross-face submission. Danielson makes it to the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Danielson delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes in the corner. Danielson goes for a suplex from the top, but Page counters with elbow strikes of his own. Page pulls the turnbuckle pad off and slams Danielson’s head in the exposed steel. Page goes for a moonsault, but lands on his feet and slams Danielson with a Tombstone Piledriver for a two count. Danielson goes to the floor, but Page goes up top. Danielson comes back and shoves him to the floor, and then takes him down with a springboard senton. Danielson delivers a series of kicks on the floor, but Page comes right back with another piledriver. The doctor and Jarrett check on Danielson as Page rolls back into the ring. Page shoves the doctor out of the way and gets in Jarrett’s face. Page shoves Jarrett away and gets back into the ring. Danielson gets back into the ring at the nine count, but Page meets him with right hands.

Page rips the tape off of Danielson’s neck and goes for a rolling lariat, but Danielson ducks and delivers the Busaiku Knee. They exchange headbutts on the mat, and then counter each others suplexes. Page goes for another lariat, but Danielson ducks under and goes for the Busaiku Knee. Page ducks, and Danielson hits the referee. Page drops Danielson with a lariat and begins to beat him with his belt. Jarrett gets into the ring, but Page shoves him down. Jarrett pulls off his shirt to reveal a referee shirt, and then Danielson rolls Page up for a two count. Danielson locks in the LeBell Lock, but Page rolls over. Danielson counters right back, but then Page does as well and delivers Dead Eye for a two count. Page delivers a Buckshot Lariat to Danielson’s neck, and then goes for another. Danielson ducks under, but Page comes back and locks in a cross-face submission. Danielson hangs on and counters into a pinning combination for the pin fall.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

-After the match, Page storms out of the ring and heads backstage. Jarrett grabs the tournament title belt and walks back to the ring with Martha Hart. They get into the ring and present it to Danielson. The trophy is brought to the ring and presented to Danielson as well. The AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland, comes to the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland is in the ring with Prince Nana. Strickland says he has to silence a lot of doubt on who the best in the world is, and he did that when he beat Ospreay. Strickland congratulates Danielson on winning, and then says it will be an honor to face him at All In. Strickland says he is not over the fact that Danielson holds a win over him, but now he is the most dangerous man in AEW.

Strickland says the EVPs tried to bribe him with a pair of shoes and tried to recruit him to their team for Blood and Guts. Strickland says he will be joining Blood and Guts, but he will be on Team AEW. Strickland says he has beaten Ospreay and will lead Team AEW to victory, which Danielson has not done. Strickland issues a challenge to Kazuchika Okada, and then tells Danielson he will see him at All In. Strickland says it will be Danielson’s final countdown.

The video package for the final of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament airs. Mariah May and Willow Nightingale will meet in the main event later tonight.

The Acclaimed’s new diss track about The Young Bucks premiers.

Match 2 – Stampede Street Fight

Chris Jericho (w/Bryan Keith) vs. Samoa Joe

Joe takes Jericho’s hate and punches him in the face with it, and then follows with headbutts in the corner. Joe connects with a back elbow, and then follows with an enzuigiri. Joe delivers more headbutts, but Jericho comes back with a few shots. Jericho chops Joe against the ropes, but Joe dodges a shot from Jericho and takes Keith out with a dive through the ropes. Joe sends Keith over the barricade, but Jericho drops him with a back elbow strike. Jericho slams Joe into the barricade and grabs a chair. Jericho hits Joe with the chair and gets him back into the ring. Jericho sets a bag in the ring and stomps on Joe. Jericho bumps the bag out, which was filled with horseshoes. Jericho goes for a suplex onto the horseshoes, but Joe counters out with a few shots. Jericho kicks him in the midsection and runs the ropes, but Joe counters and slams him onto the horseshoes. Joe follows with a senton, but Jericho kicks out at two. Joe delivers a few kicks, but Jericho drops him with a low blow. Jericho applies the Walls of Jericho as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Joe survived the Walls throughout the break and then hits Jericho in the head with a horseshoe. Joe delivers a series of shots, and then puts him up top. Jericho shoves Joe away and delivers a dropkick. Jericho runs the apron and dives, but Joe walks away and Jericho hits the ring steps. Joe tosses Jericho over the barricade and beats him up the stairs. Joe slams Jericho into a barricade and follows with a right hand. Joe throws popcorn into Jericho’s face, and then they head backstage. Joe delivers more shots, but Jericho throws coffee in his face. Jericho goes for the Judas Effect, but Joe ducks and applies the Coquina Clutch. Big Bill appears and hits Joe with a chair. Keith comes back, and then he and Bill double-team Joe. Jericho wraps a belt around his hand and hits Joe in the face with the buckle. Bill delivers a chokeslam onto a wooden pallet, and then Jericho begins driving the forklift. Jericho drives the forklift through a wall and sends Joe through a pile of wood and other debris, and the doctor calls off the match.

Winner via doctor stoppage: Chris Jericho

-After the match, Jericho smiles at the camera and asks Joe how it feels.

Back from the break, we see a replay of what Jericho just did to Joe, and then see Joe being loaded into an ambulance. Jericho, Keith, and Bill are shown watching, and then Jericho smirks and waves bye to the ambulance.

Don Callis joins the commentary team for the next match,

Match 3 – Global Glory Four-Way Match

Winner receives a future AEW International Championship Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Castagnoli and Ishii take control, and then exchange shots with each other. Fletcher comes back, but they drop him with a double shoulder tackle and clothesline him to the outside. Castagnoli and Ishii exchange shots again, and then Ishii drops him with a shoulder tackle. PAC drops Ishii with a dropkick from the top, and then runs the ropes. Fletcher trips him up, but PAC comes back with a hurricanrana. Fletcher comes back with a thrust kick to Castagnoli, but Ishii drops Fletcher with a side suplex. Ishii drops PAC with one as well, but Castagnoli cuts him off and slams him down. Castagnoli drops all three men with a dive over the top as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, All four men exchange elbow strikes in the ring. Ishii fires up from the shots and delivers elbow strikes to everyone else. Ishii delivers a headbutt to PAC, and then Fletcher delivers a thrust kick to Castagnoli. They all deliver shots again, and then PAC drops Fletcher with a reverse-rana. Castagnoli drops PAC with a pop-up uppercut, and then Ishii drops Castagnoli down. Fletcher comes back with shots to Ishii, and then slams him with a Tombstone for a two count. Fletcher puts Ishii up top and delivers an elbow strike. Ishii comes back with a headbutt, but Castagnoli delivers an uppercut to Ishii. Castagnoli swings Fletcher with the Giant Swing, and then locks in the Sharpshooter. PAC delivers an elbow to Fletcher, and then locks Fletcher in the Brutalizer. Ishii delivers elbow strikes to Castagnoli, and then follows with a headbutt. Ishii suplexes Castagnoli, and then connects with a knee to PAC.

Ishii drops Fletcher with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out at two. Castagnoli drops Ishii with an uppercut and slams Fletcher with the Neutralizer. Castagnoli and PAC both get two counts on Fletcher, and then they exchange shots. Ishii comes back with a suplex to Castagnoli, and then PAC drops Ishii and Castagnoli with suplexes of his own. Fletcher gets a two count on PAC, but PAC kicks him in the face and connects with the Black Arrow to Fletcher’s back. PAC locks in the Brutalizer, and Fletcher gives up.

Winner: PAC

-After the match, PAC says things have not been going well for him recently. PAC says he has made many bold promises and has suffered many humiliating failures. PAC says he doesn’t know what he is going to do next, but it is All In season and he will not be denied his Wembley moment. PAC says tonight’s victory is a line in the sand, and says the Bastard will be back.

Renee Paquette is backstage talking about Danielson, but Adam Page rushes past her. She charges at him and asks for some respect, but he beats on the door they are at. Kazuchika Okada answers and asks if he can help him. Page tries to barge past him, but he blocks the door and The Young Bucks walk out. Page tells them he’ll do it, and Okada asks if they are okay. The Bucks say they are okay now as Page walks away.

The AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, Mercedes Mone, makes her way to the ring. Mone says she is honored to be in Calgary to celebrate her double championship victory. Mone shouts out The EVPs for her extra security tonight, and then says she is the past, present, and future because she is the best there was, is, and ever will be. Mone says Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.’s fantasy about facing her at All In is not going to happen, because she would leave her worse off than some herniated discs and a stroke did. Before Mone and toast herself, Baker interrupts. The security tries to stop baker, but she lays them out and gets into the ring. Mone leaves the ring as Baker stares at her from the corner. Baker and Mone stare each other down, and then Mone finally backs away through the crowd.

Backstage, Brandon Cutler is down in the back and is asking for no more. Darby Allin appears and continues to beat him down. Allin calls out the Elite for next week.

Match 4 – Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Final Match

Mariah May (w/Luther and Mariah May) vs. Willow Nightingale

They lock up and Nightingale applies a wrist-lock. May turns it into one of her own, but Nightingale goes behind with a waist-lock. May turns it into one of her own again, but Nightingale takes her down and applies a front face-lock. May gets free and applies a hammer-lock, but Nightingale goes behind for a Full Nelson. Nightingale goes for the Doctor Bomb, but May gets to the ropes. Nightingale backs May into the corner and delivers a chop. Nightingale charges, but Mat dodges and goes over Nightingale. Nightingale comes back and takes May down, but May comes back with a leg trip and a dropkick. May chops Nightingale and sends her into the ropes with a hurricanrana. May delivers a shot to Nightingale’s head in the ropes, and then follows with another dropkick for a two count. They exchange chops, but Nightingale takes control with a spinning slam for a two count.

Nightingale connects with a low cross-body and gets another two count. May comes back with an elbow strike and charges, but Nightingale puts her on the apron. Nightingale sends May to the floor with an elbow strike, and then drops her with a cannonball senton from the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, May delivers a dropkick from up top. May delivers the hip attack in the corner and follows with a DDT for a two count. Nightingale comes back with elbow strikes and connects with a back elbow in the corner. Nightingale delivers a spine-buster for a two count, and then goes for a Sharpshooter. May kicks her away free and delivers a German suplex. May delivers an uppercut in the corner, and follows with another in the opposite corner. May delivers a series of right hands, but Nightingale comes back with a kick to the face. Nightingale goes up top, but May takes her down with a hurricanrana for a two count. Nightingale comes back with a fisherman’s bomb for a two count, and then goes for the Pounce. May counters with a headbutt, and then someone distracts Nightingale on the apron as Storm distracts the referee. Kris Statlander kicks Nightingale in the face, and then Stokely Hathaway is revealed as the first distractor.

May delivers a knee strike and goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out. May delivers Mayday and goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out again. Nightingale comes back with a clothesline and gets a two count of her own. Nightingale connects with a cannonball senton in the corner, and then goes for a Death Valley Driver. May counters with a roll through and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mariah May

-After the match, Storm gets into the ring and celebrates with May. They skip up the ramp, and May grabs the tournament title belt. As Storm gets to the top of the ramp, May lays her out with the belt. May beats her with the belt, and then does the same to Luther. May kicks Storm in the midsection, and Storm has been busted open. May throws Luther off the stage, and then grabs Storm’s shoe. May hits Storm in the head with the heel of the shoe repeatedly, and then grinds it into the wound on her head. Referees run out to stop her, but May shoves them away. May kisses Storm on the head and stands over Storm as the show comes to a close.

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-Trios Tag Team Match: Action Andretti and Top Flight vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

-Ari Daivari and Tony Nese vs. Kings of the Black Throne

-Four-Way Match: Angelico vs. AR Fox vs. Komander vs. Rey Fenix

-Roderick Strong in action

-Thunder Rosa in action

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tommy Billington

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. MJF

-Champion vs. Champion Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland

