Update on NXT’s PLE No Mercy, Baszler vs. Yamashita, and an interesting WWE stat
– Multiple sources (including Yahoo Entertainment) have reported NXT’s next PLE, No Mercy, will take place on Sunday, September 1st in Denver, Colorado.
– Just announced:
Two fierce warriors of the ring.
Two battle hardened women through martial arts and pro wrestling training.
Two meeting for the first time in the hardest hitting event in all of Professional Wrestling.
The kicks of Miyu Yamashita taking on the submission holds of "The Queen of… pic.twitter.com/oPXSB8LZyV
– WWE Stats noted on Twitter today that Rey Mysterio worked his 33rd TV match since being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. As a result, he has broken the previous record set by Jerry “The King” Lawler for most television matches by an inducted member of the hall of fame.