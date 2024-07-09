Update on NXT’s PLE No Mercy, Baszler vs. Yamashita, and an interesting WWE stat

– Multiple sources (including Yahoo Entertainment) have reported NXT’s next PLE, No Mercy, will take place on Sunday, September 1st in Denver, Colorado.

– Just announced:

Two fierce warriors of the ring.

Two battle hardened women through martial arts and pro wrestling training.

Two meeting for the first time in the hardest hitting event in all of Professional Wrestling.

The kicks of Miyu Yamashita taking on the submission holds of "The Queen of… pic.twitter.com/oPXSB8LZyV

— (@JoshLBarnett) July 9, 2024