Update on NXT’s PLE No Mercy, Baszler vs. Yamashita, and an interesting WWE stat

Jul 9, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Multiple sources (including Yahoo Entertainment) have reported NXT’s next PLE, No Mercy, will take place on Sunday, September 1st in Denver, Colorado.

– Just announced:

– WWE Stats noted on Twitter today that Rey Mysterio worked his 33rd TV match since being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. As a result, he has broken the previous record set by Jerry “The King” Lawler for most television matches by an inducted member of the hall of fame.

