Tyler Bate undergoes surgery

Former NXT UK champion Tyler Bate will be out of action for months after he tore his left pectoral major and tendon off the bone last week in his match with Pete Dunne against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

The news was announced by Bate himself in a post on social media today.

“Surgery yesterday was successful and all has been put back where it belongs,” the Brit wrote. “I’ll be gone for some time while I recover, try not to miss me too much.”

Bate added that he’s in good spirits and looking forward to see everyone again soon.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

