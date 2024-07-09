Triple H Reacts To WWE Signing Joe Tessitore

As noted, Joe Tessitore has been announced as a new WWE signing, with the ESPN broadcast member being planned as the lead man for a three-man broadcast team on either Raw or SmackDown.

After the news broke this morning, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque hopped on X to give his thoughts on the big acquisition.

“Joe is an absolute pro with incredible energy behind the mic,” he wrote via X. “And is the perfect addition to our already star-studded announce team.”

He continued, “Thrilled to welcome JoeTessitore to WWE this summer.”

