Rhea Ripley returns

Jul 9, 2024 - by James Walsh

In the main event of WWE RAW on 7/8, Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega teamed up against Dominik Mysterio and women’s world champion Liv Morgan. With Liv’s help, Dominik was able to pin his father.

After the match, Dominik and Liv hugged but Dominik backed away. Liv then grabbed Dominik and pulled him to the mat. Liv when for a kiss when Rhea Ripley made her return from injury. Liv ran away from the ringside area and Rhea confronted Dominik as RAW went off the air.

