Former WWE Veteran Confirms Recent Talks With AEW

Shelton Benjamin has been talking to All Elite Wrestling in recent weeks.

The former longtime WWE veteran spoke about this during an appearance on this week’s episode of the “INSIGHT” podcast hosted by Chris Van Vliet.

“I had a brief conversation with AEW, that hasn’t really borne fruit yet,” he said. “But I’m still open. TNA, I haven’t spoken with yet.”

He continued, “I’m more than willing to work with them. I haven’t talked to them. I know MLW reached out. So you know, I’ve been presented with options. I just haven’t found something that I’m satisfied with.”

For the complete interview, visit ChrisVanVliet.com. H/T to Fightful.com.

