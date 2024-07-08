WWE Raw returns from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network with the fallout from the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event over the weekend.

WWE RAW RESULTS (JULY 8, 2024): OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” starts things off, and then we shoot into an extensive music video style package looking back at key moments from the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event from this past weekend.

CM Punk Kicks Off This Week’s Show

We then see an arrival shot of Damian Priest backstage. Inside the arena, CM Punk’s theme hits to get things started as Michael Cole and the returning Pat McAfee welcome us to the show. Punk is in quite the good mood, which is apparent before he says a word.

Punk says it’s been so long since he’s been here in Ottawa. He says to the surprise of nobody that he has a lot to talk about. He says first he wants to congratulate John Cena on his retirement. He says he doesn’t know what the future holds, but he would like to lace them up against him one last time.

He says Cena isn’t here, nor is another guy named Drew McIntyre. He says he was gonna check the ring skirts to make sure he’s not here, but “the guy with the million dollar body and ten-cent brain” got himself suspended. He shows footage from the Money In The Bank post-show to bring fans up to speed on that.

Punk says he’s been teaching Drew a lesson for months, and it’s a simple one. There are consequences for your actions. When you come at Punk looking for a fight, don’t be surprised when he brings one back to you. He talks about all that he has done to McIntyre over the past few months.

He says there were consequences for his actions, too. He says he got fined $25,000 and it was well worth it. He says McIntyre got double that because he’s a keyboard warrior. He asks Adam Pearce if he can unsuspend McIntyre, because people want to see CM Punk get his hands on him.

As he continues, he takes what could be a shot at AEW when he mentions the different places he’ll beat McIntyre up, as he says “there are people in the cheap seats behind the hard camera here.” Even one of the commentators giggled at that line. He goes to speak some more, but Seth Rollins’ theme cuts him off.

Seth Rollins Cuts Off CM Punk

Rollins makes his way out as people sing. Punk ends up sitting on the commentary desk and putting on a headset, joking with Cole and McAfee that he probably has some time to burn, mocking Rollins for his entrance always taking too long.

After some seemingly impromptu banter, he notices Rollins has finally settled in the ring. Rollins sees Punk sitting on the desk and says “Oh now you want to sit on the sidelines.” He tells Punk he always has to be the center of attention, so join him in the ring.

He asks if he won’t because he’s afraid he’ll kick his ass. Punk smiles and gets back in the ring and says he warned him the last time they were together that it was the last time he was going to let him speak disrespectfully to him. He warns him to watch what he says.

Rollins brings up disrespect and asks why with his talk about consequences, why does that apply to everyone but him. He brings up Punk’s actions at Money In The Bank affecting him and costing him the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He says he told Punk not to stick his nose in his business.

CM says he didn’t stick his nose in his business, he was handling his own business. He says this is personal to him. He says as a father and husband, he should know. He tells Seth that there’s a guy with a bracelet with his wife and dog’s name on it. That might not mean anything to him, but it does to Punk.

Punk then tries to apologize but struggles due to Rollins’ facial expressions and choice of words. Punk says, “I’m sorry. I apologize. I didn’t mean to screw anything up for you. I’m a little snow-blind with rage right now. I know you do too, and I screwed it up, so I’m sorry.” He then says because it’s him, he can’t feel that bad.

Seth says you always got an excuse. Punk says he always has an answer. Rollins says there’s a term for that and it’s called gaslighting. He says he can’t ever apologize for anything. He calls Punk the dumbest smart dude he’s ever met in his life. He says the world does not revolve around CM Punk.

Rollins explains the significance of what Punk did. He says he can’t be champion now because of him. He says Punk getting his pound of flesh from McIntyre isn’t going to happen on his watch. He says he could take a cheap shot at him now, but his fragile little body isn’t 100%.

He says when he’s cleared, he won’t even be able to say Drew McIntyre before he snaps his arm and puts him back on the shelf. Rollins closes by repeating Punk’s own line to him. “Actions have consequences.” That was an absolutely excellent opener.

“Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable

Backstage, Adam Pearce is shown talking with Dominik Mysterio, who is upset about being forced to tag with Liv Morgan tonight. Pearce tells him tough luck, happy Monday and walks off. Liv approaches Dom-Dom and Dom asks her why she’s doing this. She says she wants the real Daddy of the Mysterio family.

Inside the arena, the theme for the YEET!-master of WWE hits and out comes “Main Event” Jey Uso for our opening contest. As he settles inside the squared circle for scheduled singles action, we shift gears and head into our first commercial break of the evening.

When we return, Chad Gable makes his way out, the bell sounds and off we go. Uso gets off to a hot start and then the Alpha Academy ace takes over for a bit. After a few more minutes of action Gable gets the ankle lock but the lights go out. Distracted, Uso hits Gable with a spear and gets the pin.

Winner: “Main Event” Jey Uso

The Wyatt Sicks Strike Again

Uso surveys the situation and quickly looks into the camera, yells “YEET!” and runs off to not have to be out there and deal with what’s coming. The single piano note plays and intensifies as the crowd goes nuts and break out into a “Holy sh*t!” chant.

Sister Abigail once again crawls up and Gable scoots out of the ring and runs to the back. She once again turns with another package to deliver to Cole and McAfee. Cole informs McAfee that it has been addressed to him the last few weeks. This time it is placed right in front of him.

“Big” Bronson Reed vs. Pete Dunne

Backstage, Jackie Redmond is with Sheamus. He talks about 15 years in WWE and how young talents think they can take a short cut to the top. Bronson Reed comes in and interrupts him. He talks about a match tonight and says he would fight Sheamus any other night but tonight. We head to another commercial break.

When we return, Cole and McAfee react to what just happened with the Wyatt Sicks delivering another tape that will be played later. “Big” Bronson Reed makes his way out and settles inside the ring for our second match of the evening. The theme for Pete Dunne hits and out comes “The Bruiserweight” to a good crowd reaction.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Dunne hops on Reed with an awkward armbar attempt, but Reed escapes. Dunne hits a high spot on Reed on the floor as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Reed fights his way to victory with a Tsunami.

After the match, he continues his attack until Sheamus comes out to make the save. The two brawl with Sheamus blasting Reed with a running knee. He then blasts him with a Brogue Kick that knocks him out of the ring and out to the floor. Sheamus tries to celebrate with Dunne, but Dunne yanks his arm away from him and walks off.

Winner: “Big” Bronson Reed

Bron Breakker Attacks Sami Zayn

We shoot backstage, where WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is shown walking the hallways. He runs into Braun Strowman, The Miz and R-Truth warming up and hugs them. We head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see The Judgment Day talking backstage when Seth Rollins comes up asking to talk. Damian Priest tells the boys he’s got this and they walk off. Priest and Rollins share mutual respect and end up throwing out their gentlemen’s agreement.

Priest says after GUNTHER, if Rollins wants another shot just name the time and place. Back inside the arena, Grammy award winner Zac Brown is shown sitting in the front row. Sami Zayn’s theme hits and out comes the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion to loud “Ole! Ole!” chants.

He takes exception to being considered the underdog against Bron Breakker. He says he feels the need to say one more time, he’s not an underdog against anyone. Bron Breakker’s theme hits and out he comes glaring at Zayn. Zayn asks if he’s gonna say something or do something.

Breakker just keeps staring at him. Zayn slaps the microphone into his chest. Breakker says he came out here to look the one man in the eyes in that locker room that can say they beat him. Breakker turns and then quickly turns back and spears Zayn out of his shoes, Terry Funk Hell In A Cell-style, mid-sentence.

Officials and Adam Pearce run out to break things up. They finally get him off Zayn and as it looks like he’s leaving, he does his sprint around the ring and runs through an already hurt Zayn with another big spear. Ilja Dragunov runs out to try and do something, but officials hold him back as Breakker taunts him. Ilja goes and checks on Zayn. We head to another commercial.

Braun Strowman & Awesome Truth vs. The Judgment Day

When we return, we see a John Cena career compilation video to hype his retirement tour announcement from WWE Money In The Bank. After that, we shoot back inside the arena where The Judgment Day’s theme hits. Out comes Carlito, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

The Miz and R-Truth’s theme hits and they come out rapping. While in the ring rapping, they are attacked from behind by The Judgment Day. Braun Strowman’s theme hits and he comes out to even things up. The bell sounds and R-Truth and Carlito kick things off for their respective teams.

Truth starts hitting the Cena five knuckle shuffle and Attitude Adjustment spots before The Judgment Day take over. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, Strowman chases McDonagh into the crowd, Truth loses focus and Balor gets the pin. Miz isn’t happy.

Winners: The Judgment Day

Adam Pearce Talks To CM Punk Backstage

Backstage, Adam Pearce is talking with CM Punk and telling him to go home, pet Larry and get medically cleared and then he’ll give him the match with Drew McIntyre. Punk says he will do that. We see Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega talking ahead of their mixed tag-team main event tonight. We head to another commercial.

Latest Message From The Wyatt Sicks

We see Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan backstage. Liv wants to go over some double-team moves. He isn’t interested. Liv grabs Dom’s leg to help him stretch and then ends up holding his leg damn near over his head while he falls back on a couch.

In comes The Judgment Day to see him in this, well, odd position, and they call him on it. Priest teases Rhea Ripley’s return for tonight. When this wraps up, we return to Cole and McAfee at ringside, who introduces this week’s VHS tape. Bo Dallas talks about being described as sick. “Then sick is what we’ll be.”

Chad Gable approaches Adam Pearce backstage and says it’s clear to him that they’re referring to him in the Wyatt messages every week. Pearce asks if he’s ever questioned if it is him, why. He walks off and then Adam Pearce opens his office door and sees Bo Dallas sitting in a chair. Gulp.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker

Inside the arena, the theme for Ilja Dragunov hits and out comes “The Mad Dragon” for our next match of the evening. As he settles inside the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see a Damage CTRL vignette where they talk about losing control but vow to get it back tonight.

Bron Breakker’s theme hits and out he comes. The bell sounds and off we go with what is sure to be a hard-hitting affair. The two mix it up in the early goings, and then out of the blue, Pat McAfee just randomly says Bron is “built like a brick sh*thouse,” which of course is bleeped off and pops Cole. We head to a mid-match break.

When we return, we see Breakker and Dragunov still brawling all over the place. Breakker ends up throwing a computer chair at him, which gets him disqualified. Out comes Sami Zayn to try and help out, as Breakker keeps beating on Dragunov afterwards. He ends up beating Zayn down too. Dragunov’s leg is busted open pretty good.

Winner via DQ: Ilja Dragunov

Damage CTRL vs. Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

A vignette for Damian Priest challenging GUNTHER to show up to Raw next week airs. Pat McAfee does his telestrater routine with the photo being when Liv Morgan had Dominik Mysterio in a compromising position backstage when The Judgment Day came in.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Damage CTRL hits and out they come for our next match of the evening. As they settle in the ring, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, the team of Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance make their way out. The bell sounds and off we go. After some back-and-forth action, we shoot to a mid-match break. When we return, things finish up with IYO hitting an Over The Moon-sault for the win.

Once the match wraps up, we see Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler and Sonya Deville hit the ring and beat down IYO, Kairi Sane and Dakota Kai. Deville and Baszler hold IYO as Stark yells at her that she took everything from her. They all hit their finishers on her and leave her laying as they pose over her.

Winners: Damage CTRL

Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan vs. Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega

Backstage, we see Jackie Redmond interview Baszler, Stark and Deville, who put the women’s division on notice. Up walks WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, who laugh and say they run the women’s division. Deville calmly tells them not for long and walks off.

Inside the arena, Cole and McAfee set up a video package from GUNTHER responding to Damian Priest’s from earlier challenging him to appear on Raw next week ahead of their WWE SummerSlam 2024 title tilt.

Once that wraps up, we learn that next week’s Raw in Dayton, OH. will feature Priest and GUNTHER face-to-face, Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed and the return of Drew McIntyre. Liv Morgan’s theme hits and out comes the WWE Women’s World Champion for our final match of the evening.

She is wearing a Dominik Mysterio t-shirt, which the commentators point out, and she stops and waits for Dom to come out with a big smile on her face. Out he comes looking hesitant to be anywhere near her. As they settle inside the squared circle, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, the theme for Rey Mysterio hits and out comes the LWO duo of himself and Zelina Vega for this mixed-tag-team main event. We see some general opening action with back-and-forth offensive shifts and then settle into a quick mid-match advertising time out.

Following our final commercial break of the evening, we return to see Dom working over Rey, tearing at the iconic mask of his father and trying to rip it off his head. Rey avoids this and eventually starts fighting back. He hits a big lionsault for a close two-count.

Dominik fights back with a Three Amigos, but Rey stops him at one. He goes for the 6-1-9, but Dom catches him. Zelina follows behind and connects with a 6-1-9. Rey hits a top-rope frog splash and goes for the cover, but Liv breaks it up. Liv slides a chair in the ring and knocks Rey off the top.

While the ref gets rid of the chair, Dom hits a top-rope frog splash for the pin fall victory. Afterwards, lost in excitement, he hugs Liv. He realizes what he’s doing and backs off. Liv jumps in his arms and pulls him down on top of her on the mat.

They get ready to kiss and then the theme for Rhea Ripley hits and the roof almost blows off the Ontario building as a pissed off Rhea power-walks down to the ring as Liv looks like she’s seen a ghost and runs off through the crowd. Ripley gets in Dom’s face and says something off-mic. Dom tries going for a hug just as the feed cuts out to end this week’s show. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan

