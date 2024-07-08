WWE Raw Preview For Tonight: Four Big Matches Announced

The fallout from WWE Money In The Bank 2024 goes down tonight.

WWE Raw returns from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada this evening, as the road to WWE SummerSlam 2024 begins at 8/7c on USA Network.

Scheduled for the show this evening are the following matches:

* “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable

* Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Damage CTRL

* Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan vs. LWO

* Awesome Truth & Braun Strowman vs. The Judgment Day

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.

