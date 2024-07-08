Serena Deeb recounts meeting Rhea Ripley

AEW’s Serena Deeb Recounts Meeting Former WWE Womens World Champion Rhea Ripley Backstage at Double Or Nothing, Says She Wants To Wrestle Her…

Deeb was a guest on the Gabby AF Podcast, and spoke highly about former colleague and good friend Ripley.

“It was at Double or Nothing… I gave her the biggest hug and we, seriously, did not let go for 10 minutes. We were just standing there with our arms around each other. Like, I cried. I cried multiple times. I told her, ‘I’m so proud of you. I knew it. You’ve preserved through so much’ and I love watching her. I think she’s the biggest star in women’s wrestling,” said Deeb.

“She’s number one, I told her that. In my personal opinion, she’s just operating at a level that — there’s a lot of great women but, she’s up here in my opinion and yeah, when I saw her, I was like, ‘I wanna wrestle you so bad!’ I think for both of us, it’s a dream match for sure.”

Source: Gabby AF Podcast

