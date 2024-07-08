Serena Deeb recounts meeting Rhea Ripley
Deeb was a guest on the Gabby AF Podcast, and spoke highly about former colleague and good friend Ripley.
“It was at Double or Nothing… I gave her the biggest hug and we, seriously, did not let go for 10 minutes. We were just standing there with our arms around each other. Like, I cried. I cried multiple times. I told her, ‘I’m so proud of you. I knew it. You’ve preserved through so much’ and I love watching her. I think she’s the biggest star in women’s wrestling,” said Deeb.
“She’s number one, I told her that. In my personal opinion, she’s just operating at a level that — there’s a lot of great women but, she’s up here in my opinion and yeah, when I saw her, I was like, ‘I wanna wrestle you so bad!’ I think for both of us, it’s a dream match for sure.”
Source: Gabby AF Podcast