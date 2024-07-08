NXT star Damon Kemp gone from WWE

NXT star Damon Kemp has been let go from WWE after his contract was not renewed by the company.

Real name Bobby Steveson, he is the brother of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson who was also released months ago and is now embarking on an NFL journey.

“As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE,” Steveson wrote on X. “Forever grateful for the people I met and the experiences I’ve had.”

He joined WWE in 2021 and was part of the Diamond Mine stable with Roderick Strong as its leader. He was recently part of the No Quarter Catch Crew.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

