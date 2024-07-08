More Details On New Women’s Titles Being Added To WWE Main Roster

The women in WWE will have more to fight for in the near future.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is, in fact, having discussions about plans to introduce two new titles to the women’s divisions on the main roster.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Meltzer confirmed multiple reports in recent days regarding new WWE Women’s United States and WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championships being added to the Raw and SmackDown brands.

The company recently did something similar in their developmental brand in WWE NXT, with the introduction of the Women’s North American Championship.

We will keep you posted as more details on this story continue to surface.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

