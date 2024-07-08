Money in the Bank smashes a couple of WWE records

WWE today announced that Money In The Bank 2024 became the highest-grossing WWE arena event in Canada in company history.

WWE sold more than 45,000 tickets for their four events running from Thursday to Sunday, with Sami Zayn’s comedy show kicking off the weekend, followed by Smackdown, MITB, and Heatwave.

This year’s show was also the most-watched MITB of all time, with viewership up 46% from last year’s record number. Merchandise was also up big from last year’s show, although no figure was given. This year, the Canadian-themed MITB briefcase was the top selling item. On Location reported record revenue for the fan experience packages which they offered for the show.

“Weekends that bring visitors en masse to our host cities play an important part in our planning process,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “The results are a testament to our Superstars, our creative team led by Paul Levesque, our media & production team led by Lee Fitting and, most importantly, our fans who both attended and created our massive viewership.”

