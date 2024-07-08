Matt Hardy Offers High Praise To Bo Dallas For Recent Character Evolution In WWE

From The Hardy Boyz, to Matt Hardy Version 1, to “BROKEN” Matt Hardy, the pro wrestling legend has reinvented himself plenty of times in the past.

During a recent episode of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” the TNA Wrestling star offered high-praise to Bo Dallas for his character evolution as Uncle Howdy in the new Wyatt Sicks group in WWE.

“It’s just evolution, and that’s what all wrestling characters have to do, and they are evolving Bo Dallas into Uncle Howdy, and they were doing it in a very believable way, and the way they did it where he said, ‘My brother was my hero, I wanted to be my brother,’ it sets the bar high for what he wants to do and what he wants to achieve,” Hardy said. “His facial expressions, his reactions, it’s great.”

Hardy continued, “They took their time with this. The way they did it, I think this was the perfect setting to build him where you’re not doing it live in front of a crowd, you can have multiple takes if that’s what they need to do or whatever, but it was practically perfect in every single way, and it added so much equity to him as a player, and it made him stand out as a leader of this group, and it’s making people buy into him. So I am super happy for him, I love what he’s done, and I think they have nailed this so far.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

