Triple H Confirms WWE Bad Blood For Oct. 5 In Atlanta

WWE Bad Blood is returning.

As noted, the company recently filed to trademark the name of their old pay-per-view event.

Now we know why.

On Saturday, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque confirmed WWE Bad Blood 2024 for October 5 in Atlanta, GA.

This October, prepare to witness the return of an absolute classic. Atlanta… are you ready? #WWEBadBlood https://t.co/joJH65G7G9 — Triple H (@TripleH) July 6, 2024

