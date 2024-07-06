Mariah May advances in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament

Mariah May is going to the final of the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

The British star, who defeated Saraya during the Zero Hour show last Sunday, defeated former AEW Women’s champion Hikaru Shida in the semi final yesterday on Rampage.

The final will now pit May vs Willow Nightingale at next week’s Dynamite with the winner receiving a title shot at All In at Wembley Stadium.

The men’s final will have Bryan Danielson vs the winner of tonight’s semi final between Jay White and Hangman Page which will take place on Collision.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

