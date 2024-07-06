Kevin Owens reveals his mother has been in hospital for a week fighting for her life

Kevin Owens revealed yesterday on Smackdown that his mother has been admitted in a Quebec hospital for the past week and is “fighting like hell.”

In the in-ring promo along with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, Owens said that he got a call on Monday morning from his father, telling him to come home now.

“I jumped on a flight and I flew back to Quebec and that’s where I’ve been for the last five days or so,” Owens told the Toronto crowd. “In the same hospital where she gave birth to me, with my dad and my brother at her bedside, watching her fight like hell!”

He said that the Toronto shows are always special for him and his family because all the family gets together to enjoy wrestling.

“But my dad and my mom are not here tonight. They won’t be here tomorrow because my mom is still in that hospital bed fighting like hell,” he continued.

Owens said that he could have stayed home and it would not have been a problem from WWE’s side, but it would have been a problem for his mother.

“Because ever since I was 11 years old and I discovered professional wrestling and WWE, she did everything she could – along with my dad – to make sure I would realize my dream, get to WWE,” Owens said. “She wanted me to fight like hell. She told me every single time to come in here and leave it all in the ring. So if she knew, if she heard, that I had missed a show because of her, she’d be so pissed!”

Owens then warned The Bloodline that he’s more serious than he’s ever been in his career and tomorrow night, be it win, lose, or draw, he’s going to do what his mother has always wanted him to do for the past four years: kick the living hell out of them!

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

