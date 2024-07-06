John Cena Spotted In Toronto Ahead Of WWE Money In The Bank 2024

Jul 6, 2024 - by Matt Boone

“The Greatest of All Time” is in town.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Fightful Select is reporting that John Cena has been spotted in the area.

Whether or not Cena is in the area on separate business, or a surprise appearance, remains to be seen.

WWE has not yet announced anything regarding John Cena appearing at the show, however WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque has teased a big surprise for the show.

