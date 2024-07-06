John Cena comments on his retirement plans

Jul 6, 2024

BREAKING NEWS: JOHN CENA’S RETIREMENT TOUR WILL NOT END AT WRESTLEMANIA

Cena tells reporters he will wrestle somewhere around 40 dates all across the world from January to December 2025.

According to him, he is not interested in taking any sort of cameo bumps, being a special guest referee, or anything else in that category, after retirement.

