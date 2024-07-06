GoFundMe campaign started for Kevin Sullivan

Former WCW star “The Taskmaster” Kevin Sullivan is not doing well health-wise and his wife opened a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the thousands of dollars in medical bills.

According to the GoFundMe page, Sullivan suffered an accident on May 12 while in Florida for an autograph signing. He underwent emergency surgery that saved his leg and life but faced severe complications, including sepsis and encephalitis.

While he has an insurance plan, his coverage is nearly exhausted due to the length of stay in hospital and this GoFundMe will help cover the continued hospital expenses, nursing care, physical therapy, recurring medical expenses, and transportation.

The $20,000 goal has already been surpassed with Jim Cornette as the top donor with $5,000, Chris Jericho with $2,500, Scott D’Amore with $1,500, Cody Rhodes with $1,000, and Diamond Dallas Page with another $1,000.

You can pitch in at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-wrestling-legend-kevin-sullivan-recover

