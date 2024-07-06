Carmelo Hayes Cried When His Girlfriend Kelani Jordan Won NXT Women’s North American Title

Carmelo Hayes has done a lot already in his career.

During the media junket to promote WWE Money In The Bank 2024, the former WWE NXT World Champion reflected on working with top AEW star Darby Allin in the past.

“I work with everybody,” he said. “I’ve wrestled a lot of people. I wrestled Rey Mysterio and Darby Allin in a triple threat. It wasn’t one way or another. It was just go out, ball out, and try to make a name for myself. I wanted to go where I was wanted. The place that wanted me, got me.”

Hayes also spoke about how he cried when his girlfriend Kelani Jordan won and became the first-ever WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion.

“Yeah, I was at home on the couch, and, you know, I had no idea,” he said. “I didn’t know. So I’m sitting watching. I’m thinking as she’s climbing. I’m like, oh, that’s a good little help, you know, a good little almost. I’m thinking somebody’s going to rip her off. She grabbed the title, and I jumped up. I cried. I actually cried tears of joy. I’ve done a lot of cool things, and I haven’t cried. But that made me actually cry just because I know how hard that girl works. Obviously, you know, I care for that girl. But I just know how hard she works, and she earned that.”

Carmelo Hayes challenges for the Money In The Bank briefcase in the Men’s Ladder Match at tonight’s WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

