Big Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite In Calgary, Updated Lineup

A Stampede Street Fight is coming to the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada next week.

During this week’s AEW Rampage: Beach Break show on Friday night, a new match was announced for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Added to the lineup for the July 10 episode of AEW Dynamite in Calgary is “For The World” Champion Chris Jericho going one-on-one against Samoa Joe.

Previously announced for the 7/10 installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program is an appearance by AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament and Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page or Jay White in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament.

#AEWDynamite

THIS WEDNESDAY, 7/10!@calgarystampede

LIVE 8pmET/7pmCT | @TBSNetwork Stampede Street Fight

JERICHO vs JOE The bad blood between @SamoaJoe & @IAmJericho, boils over THIS WEDNESDAY, 7/10 in Calgary when they face each other in a STAMPEDE STREET on #AEW Dynamite! https://t.co/iYoCJHTgnd pic.twitter.com/aC9YYA9Hnh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2024

