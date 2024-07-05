WWE SmackDown Results 7/5//24

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2024 winds down tonight.

WWE SmackDown takes place from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, live tonight at 8/7c on FOX, with the “go-home” episode for Saturday’s Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event.

On tap for tonight’s show is Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens addressing their opponents for WWE Money In The Bank, an appearance by The Bloodline after their assault of Paul Heyman last week, A-Town Down Under vs. DIY for the WWE Tag-Team titles, Pretty Deadly vs. The Street Profits, and Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, July 5, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/5/2024)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE SmackDown results from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

