ROH Death Before Dishonor Matches, Former WWE Stars Make ROH Debut

Jul 5, 2024 - by Matt Boone

– Former WWE duo Maximum Male Models made their ROH debuts on Thursday’s show in an MxM Collection vignette, which featured both Mansoor and Mason Madden (Mace) hyping their arrival in Ring Of Honor.

– Also during the 7/4 ROH On HonorClub show, the first two title matches for their upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 pay-per-view were announced. Athena will defend the ROH Women’s title against Queen Aminata, while Billie Starkz defends the ROH Women’s TV title against Red Velvet.

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 26 from ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

