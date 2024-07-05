ROH Death Before Dishonor Matches, Former WWE Stars Make ROH Debut

– Former WWE duo Maximum Male Models made their ROH debuts on Thursday’s show in an MxM Collection vignette, which featured both Mansoor and Mason Madden (Mace) hyping their arrival in Ring Of Honor.

– Also during the 7/4 ROH On HonorClub show, the first two title matches for their upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 pay-per-view were announced. Athena will defend the ROH Women’s title against Queen Aminata, while Billie Starkz defends the ROH Women’s TV title against Red Velvet.

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 26 from ESports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

FRIDAY July 26th

Arlington, TX

Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata With an injury still in question, the champion @AthenaPalmer_FG will defend her title against the challenger @amisylle! pic.twitter.com/Wu3LvZjad4 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 4, 2024

FRIDAY July 26th

Arlington, TX

Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet Champion @BillieStarkz & challenger @Thee_Red_Velvet will clash for the title at #ROHDBD after months of continued back & forth! pic.twitter.com/MPX3KqU3F7 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 4, 2024

