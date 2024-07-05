Rhodes comes to the rescue of fan who was unable to attend MITB

WWE champion Cody Rhodes came to the rescue of a disabled fan who won tickets for Money In The Bank and was later told that accessible seats were sold out and he would not be able to go.

Mike Ashkewe won a Toys ‘R’ Us Canada competition for MITB tickets but he received bad news when he was told by Toys ‘R’ Us that accessibility seating were all out and there was no way for him to go.

“At this time we can offer you the cash value for the prize ($301.99) as indicated in the rules and regulations of the contest, or the current admission tickets. Please let us know your preference and we will expedite your prize,” the e-mail notification said.

Ashkewe voiced his disappointment on X, tagging WWE, The Usos, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes, saying he was going to miss out on a cool experience because he’s wheelchair-bound.

But hours later, the situation was rectified.

“So @CodyRhodes just called me. I am in shock and awe,” he wrote. “Like, the American Nightmare made a Canadian dream. Like wow. I am speechless. Thank you @wwe for everything and making this happen.”

Replying to his post, Rhodes told him to enjoy the show and credited WWE and Scotiabank Arena for jumping in to help.

Ashkewe also added that WWE contacted him directly to apologize for what happened and assured him that he would be going to the show with all his accessibility needs covered.

