Big Match Added To 7/6 AEW Collision, Updated Lineup

Trios action has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

The Saturday, July 6, 2024 episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT will feature Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe teaming up to take on the team of The Iron Savages.

Previously announced for the 7/6 show is MJF in the opening segment, AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora, as well as “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jay White in a Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match.

Join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results.

