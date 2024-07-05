Big Match Added To 7/6 AEW Collision, Updated Lineup
Trios action has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.
The Saturday, July 6, 2024 episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT will feature Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe teaming up to take on the team of The Iron Savages.
Previously announced for the 7/6 show is MJF in the opening segment, AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora, as well as “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jay White in a Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match.
Join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results.
#AEWCollision TOMORROW!
Southaven, MS
LIVE 8pmET/7pmCT | TNT@OrangeCassidy, #ROH World Champ @SussexCoChicken & @KORCombat vs @bear_boulder, @bearbronsonBC & @JackedJameson#TheConglomeration of OC, Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly face the Iron Savages in Trios Action!
TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/FTD50UeffL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 5, 2024