Andrade Beats Xavier Woods To Retain WWE Speed Title On 7/5
WWE held two episodes of WWE Speed on X this week.
After picking up a contender tournament victory over Nathan Frazer this past Wednesday, July 3, Xavier Woods of The New Day earned himself a WWE Speed Championship opportunity.
On Friday, July 5, he received that opportunity, but unfortunately came up short.
Andrade successfully defended his WWE Speed Championship with a victory over Woods, which he won via pinfall after hitting The Message.
Check out the complete episode below.
