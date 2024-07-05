Andrade Beats Xavier Woods To Retain WWE Speed Title On 7/5

WWE held two episodes of WWE Speed on X this week.

After picking up a contender tournament victory over Nathan Frazer this past Wednesday, July 3, Xavier Woods of The New Day earned himself a WWE Speed Championship opportunity.

On Friday, July 5, he received that opportunity, but unfortunately came up short.

Andrade successfully defended his WWE Speed Championship with a victory over Woods, which he won via pinfall after hitting The Message.

Check out the complete episode below.

