7/5/24 AEW Rampage: Beach Break Recap

The opening credits roll. Don Callis, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Chicago, Illinois.

Match 1 – Singles Match

Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Rush

They go back and forth for a bit, and then Komander sends Rush to the outside. Komander goes to the apron, but Rush pulls him to the floor and slams him into the barricade a few times. Rush slides a chair into the ring, but then chokes Komander with the camera cable behind the referee’s back. Rush gets Komander back into the ring and double stomps on his chest. Rush continues to stomp on Komander, but Komander comes back with a DDT. Rush goes to the outside, but Komander goes for a hurricanrana from the apron. Rush holds onto him and slams him into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rush is still in control and drops Komander in the corner. Rush chokes Komander with his boot, and then delivers another kick to the face after stopping short on a Bull’s Horns attempt. Rush hangs Komander upside down in the corner and kicks him in the midsection. Rush goes for a dropkick, but Komander dodges and drops Rush with a spinning corkscrew dive. Komander goes after Rush’s knee and sends him to the outside. Komander dives through the ropes and sends Rush into the announcers’ table, and then takes him down with a springboard moonsault. Komander gets Rush back into the ring and splashes down onto him. Komander goes for the cover, but Rush kicks out. Komander connects with a crucifix bomb and gets another two count, but Rush comes back with a snap suplex. Komander comes back with quick kicks, but Rush drops him with a headbutt.

Rush suplexes Komander back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Komander kicks out. Rush chops Komander on the apron a few times, but Komander comes back with a jaw-breaker. Rush sends Komander to the floor with an overhead throw, and then puts him in the corner. Rush delivers the Bull’s Horns and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Rush

-After the match, Rush throws Komander at Callis’ feet and then walks away.

Renee Paquette interviews Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett backstage. She asks about Mark Briscoe’s new group, the Conglomeration, and Taven runs down everyone in the group and hates that they have Kyle O’Reilly held hostage. Strong says he isn’t going to forgive Tomohiro Ishii for beating him until he gets his revenge on him. Strong tells O’Reilly to never forget that he is better with him.

Match 2 – Tag Team Match

Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen)

Takeshita and Fletcher attack Kassidy and Quen during their entrance, and then beat them down on the outside. Fletcher gets Kassidy into the ring, and the bell rings. Kassidy tries to fight back, but Fletcher sends him into the corner. Kassidy comes back with an arm-drag, and then follows with a second one to send Fletcher into the ropes. Quen tags in, and he and Kassidy double-team Fletcher for a bit. Quen delivers a kick to Fletcher, but Fletcher comes back with a scoop slam and tags in Takeshita. Takeshita sends Quen to the corner, but Quen comes back with a back elbow and a boot to the face. Quen drops Takeshita with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out. Kassidy comes in, but Takeshita delivers a double-suplex. Fletcher comes in and drags Kassidy and Quen to the corner. Takeshita connects with a double senton as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Quen takes Takeshita down, and then Kassidy and Fletcher tag in. Kassidy drops him with a cross-body, and then follows with right hands. Kassidy sends Fletcher to the outside, and then dropkicks Takeshita to the outside as well. Kassidy takes them down with a corkscrew over the top, and then gets Fletcher back into the ring. Quen tags in as Kassidy goes up top. Kassidy connects with a senton, and then Quen goes for a 450 splash. Fletcher gets his knees up as Takeshita drops Kassidy with a knee strike. Takeshita sends Quen to the corner and Fletcher follows with a boot to the face. Takeshita and Fletcher deliver stereo brain busters and go for covers, but Kassidy and Quen both kicks out. Private Party come back with Gin and Juice to Takeshita and Silly String to Fletcher, and then Quen connects with a 450 splash on Takeshita as Kassidy dives onto Fletcher on the outside. Quen goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out.

Takeshita comes back with shots to Kassidy and Quen, and then tags in Fletcher. Fletcher kicks Quen in the face, but Quen comes back with a jack-knife cover for a two count. They exchange shots, and then Fletcher dodges and enzuigiri and delivers a snap suplex. Takeshita slams Kassidy with a Blue Thunder Bomb, and then Fletcher delivers a Tombstone to Quen for the pin fall.

Winners: Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

Don Callis shares some footage of him recruiting Rush into the Callis Family earlier this week.

Footage of MJF turning on Daniel Garcia and beating him down at the conclusion of this past Wednesday’s Dynamite airs. MJF will kick off tomorrow night’s Collision.

Roderick Strong has replaced Don Callis on commentary for the next match.

Match 3 – Singles Match

Kyle O’Reilly vs. GPA

O’Reilly delivers a running boot in the corner, and follows with a few more shots. O’Reilly delivers a knee to the midsection to send GPA down. O’Reilly applies a hammer-lock, and then drives his knee into GPA’s midsection a few times. O’Reilly delivers elbow strikes, as well, and then follows with a sliding knee strike. GPA comes back with a few shots to O’Reilly’s neck, but O’Reilly kicks him in the face. O’Reilly delivers more knee strikes, and then trips GPA with a sweep. O’Reilly delivers an elbow strike, and then works over GPA’s arm. O’Reilly drops GPA down and submits him with an arm-bar.

Winner: Kyle O’Reilly

-After the match, Strong, Taven, and Bennett get into the ring to celebrate with O’Reilly, but he leaves the ring before they can.

A pre-recorded promo from Samoa Joe airs. Joe asks Chris Jericho how much faith he has in his fellow man, and he is teaching Hook to stay away from parasites like him. Joe asks Jericho how much faith he has in the medical staff and the trainers in AEW, because he is going to beat Jericho all over the building in Calgary next week. Joe asks who is going to stop him, and then says he has faith that he is going to massacre Jericho next week. Joe asks Jericho if he has enough faith in someone to stop him.

Footage of Mariah May and Hikaru Shida’s first round wins in the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament airs as the show heads to a commercial break.

Back from the break, a video preview for tomorrow night’s match between Toni Storm and Trish Adora airs.

Match 4 – Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Semifinal Match

Hikaru Shida vs. Mariah May (w/Luther and Toni Storm)

They lock up a couple of times, but neither woman gains the advantage. Shida eventually takes May down, but May gets right back up and they exchange elbow strikes. Shida backs May into the corner with more shots, but May counters with shots of her own against the ropes. They exchange more shots, and then May takes Shida down. May delivers a running kick and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. May delivers a suplex and follows with a roundhouse kick on the apron. May goes for a powerbomb to the floor, but Shida counters with a hurricanrana on the floor.. Shida gets May back to the apron, delivers a running knee lift, and gets in Storm’s face as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, May drops Shida with a few clotheslines. May follows with a knee strike and puts her up top. May sends Shida back down and follows with a dropkick for a two count. May delivers a back elbow in the corner and sends Shida across, but Shida sends her to the apron. Shida delivers an enzuigiri and slams May’s face into the turnbuckle. Shida suplexes May back into the ring and goes for the cover, but May kicks out. Shida delivers elbow strikes and runs the ropes, but May counters with a spinning side slam. May goes for the hip attack, but Shida catches her and delivers a suplex. May comes back with a suplex of her own, but Shida delivers an elbow strike. Shida delivers a Falcon Arrow and goes for the cover, but May kicks out at one. May delivers a shot to Shida and follows with the hip attack in the corner. They counter each other’s roll-ups, and then Storm taunts Shida from the outside.May delivers a headbutt, but Shida comes back and goes for the Katana. May ducks under and gets the pin fall on a roll-up.

Winner: Mariah May

-May will take on Willow Nightingale in the finals on next Wednesday’s Dynamite. Storm and May celebrate on the stage as the show comes to a close.

