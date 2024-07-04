WWE files new trademark, this week’s NXT Viewership

– WWE filed a trademark application for SuperBrawl. SuperBrawl was a WCW PPV that ran from 1991-2001.

– NXT ratings continued to crash this week, with the show doing just 542,000 viewers, down 69,000 viewers from the prior week. This was the least-watched episode of 2024. In the 18-49 demo, NXT had a 0.15 rating, down 0.03 from the previous episode and the lowest since April 30.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics/Colin Vassallo)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

