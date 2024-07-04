Spoilers: AEW Rampage TV taping results

Following this evening’s episode of AEW Beach Break the promotion taped matches for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT. Below you can find spoilers courtesy of PWInsider.

-RUSH defeated Komander

-The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher) defeated Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy)

-Kyle O’Reilly defeated GPA; Roderick Strong was on commentary. Kyle O’Reilly walked away when The Undisputed Kingdom tried to celebrate with him.

-Mariah May defeated Hikaru Shida in the Owen Hart tournament semifinals

