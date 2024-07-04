Spoilers: AEW Rampage TV taping results

Jul 4, 2024 - by James Walsh

Following this evening’s episode of AEW Beach Break the promotion taped matches for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT. Below you can find spoilers courtesy of PWInsider.

-RUSH defeated Komander

-The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher) defeated Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy)

-Kyle O’Reilly defeated GPA; Roderick Strong was on commentary. Kyle O’Reilly walked away when The Undisputed Kingdom tried to celebrate with him.

-Mariah May defeated Hikaru Shida in the Owen Hart tournament semifinals

