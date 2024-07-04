Mark Briscoe joins Team AEW for Blood & Guts match

ROH champion Mark Briscoe is the first member of Team AEW in the upcoming Blood & Guts match against The Elite.

Cutting a promo on Dynamite last night, Briscoe said it’s Shark Week and when he thinks of that, he thinks of blood, of blood and guts, and in three weeks time from Nashville, it’s Blood & Guts with Team AEW vs The Elite, and he was entering the match as part of Team AEW.

He is the first of five who will be on the team, with The Elite still hunting for their fifth and final member. Last night, The Elite tried to get Hangman Page back on board after they suspended him a few months ago, but Page didn’t want any of it.

This is the fourth edition of Blood & Guts, a concept similar to WarGames which was introduced in 2021.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

