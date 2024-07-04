Hangman Page returns on Dynamite

Hangman Page made his return to AEW as the wildcard pick in the Owen Hart Cup tournament, defeating Jeff Jarrett to advance to the next round.

Page has been off AEW television since Revolution and his last match came in a three-way match against Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe for the AEW World title.

There were rumors leading up to the show that Page might not make it to the pay-per-view due to some personal issues, but Page wrestled that show and then took a hiatus, with The Young Bucks announcing that he was being suspended from The Elite.

Speaking of the Bucks, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson offered Page the fifth spot on their team for Blood & Guts but Page refused.

Page now wrestles Jay White on Saturday at Collision in the semi final match of the tournament.

