Chad Gable comments on re-signing with WWE

Chad Gable talks re-signing with #WWE recently:

“This is where I want to be. I’m like a loyal guy, right? So, I start somewhere I want to finish there. If I start something, anything, I want to finish it.

I’m just so happy and fortunate that the idea of finishing it now looks different than it would have a few years ago, which would have just been like fulfilling my contract would have been finishing it because I wasn’t really doing anything.

Now, finishing it means accomplishing things, winning championships and leaving a real legacy.”

(Cheap Heat)

