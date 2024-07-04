Britt Baker challenges Mercedes Mone at All In

The returning Britt Baker made her intentions very clear last night on Dynamite and challenged Mercedes Mone at the upcoming All In pay-per-view in Wembley.

Baker told Mone that she wrestled at the first All In in Chicago and then went all in by becoming the first female to sign for AEW. She added that she also wrestled at All In last year while Mone looked like a broken bitch with a broken leg in the stands.

“So I want to face you at All In,” Baker said.

Mone shoved her hand in Baker’s face and told her that she’s never broke, she stays rich, and since the double champion, there’s a long list of wrestlers that want her so she better get in the back of the line, bitch.

DMD got in Mone’s face and said, “Bitch, what line?” as she looked behind her.

Mone then told her that there’s a price to pay if you mess with Mercedes Mone and held her two titles above her head to end the segment.

Earlier in the segment, Baker revealed she was admitted to a hospital for a week after suffering from spins and blurry vision and the entire right side of her body stopped working, with doctors telling her she suffered a mini stroke.

Britt Baker has some thoughts about the TBS and NEW NJPW Strong Women's champion! Watch #AEWDynamite Beach Break, presented by #SharkWeek, LIVE on TBS!@RealBrittBaker | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/6b8iNGNeJD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 4, 2024

