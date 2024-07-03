Rhodes on being “fine” to step aside

Cody Rhodes says that thinking he was fine with stepping aside for The Rock is “insane.”

“A lot of people will say, ‘He’s The Rock, he can do whatever he wants.’ I even saw this really fun podcast with two wrestling heads talking back and forth and they said, ‘I’m sure Cody’s fine stepping aside for WrestleMania and then doing it later in the year.’ In my mind, I’m thinking, that’s insane. That’s the Super Bowl for what we do.

“I’ve worked my whole life for this. Rock should know I wouldn’t be cool with it. I think maybe that’s an understanding that him and I had, he found out I’m not cool with it. That’s a good thing. Because you know who wasn’t cool with The Rock was Steve Austin, and they made magic together. They rubbed together so much, they created diamonds, they made magic together. So I do have a lot of respect for him.”

(Source: The Pivot Podcast)

