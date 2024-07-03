Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock to make WWE TV debut this Friday

Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock will be making her TV debut this week as part of the next episode of NXT Level Up.

Wrestling under her new name of Tyra Mae Steele, the Olympian taped a match against Wren Sinclair. It follows her NXT in-ring debut from late March where she wrestled Breanna Covington in her first match in front of a crowd at an NXT non-televised live event.

Mensah-Stock, 30, became the first black female athlete to win a gold medal in the women’s freeystyle wrestling at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. She signed with WWE two years later and has been under a developmental deal ever since.

Level Up airs on Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and WWE Network internationally.

