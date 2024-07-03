Big main event planned for July 17th AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will once again present the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals on the July 10th episode of Dynamite, before holding episode 250 the following week on Wednesday, July 17th.

While speaking on Beyond the Bell w/ Andrew Zarian & Rich Stambolian, Zarian noted that he was told a big main event is being planned for Dynamite on July 17th.

Zarian said, “I was told that there is a mega main event for that show. Again, I have no idea. It could be bullshit. It could change. I don’t know. When you quote me on this, you could say Andrew Zarian said this: ‘Could be bullshil-t. It could change. I don’t know.’ But I was told that show will have a huge main event, a huge pay-per-view level main event. That’s how it was said to me. Okay, so I don’t know what that means. I don’t know who it could be in the match. I don’t know if it’s it’s going to be something else. I don’t know.”

