AEW Dynamite: Beach Break Results 7/3/24

Fallout from the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view from this past weekend goes down tonight in “The Windy City.”

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois for their special annual Beach Break themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

On tap for tonight’s show is PAC vs. Bryan Danielson, Jeff Jarrett vs. Mystery Wild Card and Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale in three Owen Hart Cup tournament matches.

Additionally, Will Ospreay defends the AEW International Championship against Daniel Garcia, TBS & NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone has a Double Championship Celebration, plus Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. makes her Dynamite return and more.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE: BEACH BREAK RESULTS (7/3/2024)

The post-Forbidden Door episode of AEW Dynamite kicks off with a live cold open shot of Renee Paquette, who introduces the man she calls the new backbone of AEW, Daniel Garcia.

Daniel Garcia & MJF Kick Off AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

In he comes with “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard. Garcia calls this one of the most important nights of his life. He sends a message to Will Ospreay. He vows he won’t lose tonight. He puts it on his mother’s life.

MJF comes in and commends him for that kind of attitude. He tells him he’ll be in his corner for the match. The two shake hands. Garcia walks off. Menard tells MJF he respects him for all he’s doing for Garcia lately. The two shake hands and Paquette welcomes us to Beach Break.

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinals

Bryan Danielson vs. PAC

Inside the Wintrust Arena, the familiar sounds of Bryan Danielson’s theme hits the house speakers, and out comes “The American Dragon” for semifinal action in the ongoing 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. He settles in the ring to a big pop and his music dies down.

The theme for his opponent hits and out comes “The Bastard” PAC to a pretty good crowd reaction of his own. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with what should be an excellent opener. Fans chant “Holy sh*t!” passionately before anything happens.

After a couple of lock-ups and arm-drag takedowns, the two run into a stalemate. Their stare down elicits an enthusiastic “AEW! AEW!” chant. The two lock hands for a test of strength. They push, pull, go for takedowns and block them, and then eventually PAC isolates the arm of Danielson with good wrist-control.

Fans chant “This is Wrestling!” as Danielson bridges, flips and takes the arm of PAC and goes to work on it. PAC hits a big moonsault to the floor and goes for a submission, but Danielson survives. We head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see some more big high spots, including a huge super-plex off the tip-top rope.

Danielson hits a running knee but can’t quickly follow-up for the cover. When he finally does cover him, PAC kicks out and shifts into the Brutalizer submission. We see a few reversals and counters and then Danielson rolls him up for the pin out of nowhere for the win to advance in the tourney. Medics immediately check on Danielson.

Winner and ADVANCING to the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals: Bryan Danielson

AEW Blood & Guts Team Members Revealed

In the ring, ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, quickly becoming one of the best promos of the week every single week in wrestling television, talks about coming up short in the TNT title ladder match at Forbidden Door. He says that’s last week. He’s worried about this week. He declares himself for Team AEW against Team Elite in Blood & Guts.

TNT Champion Jack Perry attacks him from behind. Kyle O’Reilly comes out to make the save, but Kazuchika Okada appears and takes him out with The Rainmaker. The Young Bucks come out as well. The Acclaimed’s theme hits and they come out to run off the four members from The Elite.

All four members are confirmed for the Team Elite five-person team. Briscoe is the only one confirmed for Team AEW, but one could assume O’Reilly and The Acclaimed are in as well. Not official yet, though.

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

Willow Nightingale is interviewed by Renee Paquette backstage. She essentially talks about how much she thinks life sucks, but she smiles anyways. She sends a message to Kris Statlander ahead of their Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament tilt later tonight. After it wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

When we return, we see “Timeless” Toni Storm coaches Mariah May to say her catchphrase as they promote her Owen Hart Cup match against Hikaru Shida. Back inside the arena, Stokely Hathaway demands everyone stand on their feet as Kris Statlander is introduced. She settles in the ring for Owen Hart Cup action.

Now the theme for her opponent, former friend turned rival Willow Nightingale, hits. Out she comes and Statlander meets her half way down the ramp. The two brawl on the ramp before the bell even sounds to start the match. Willow hits Kris with a pounce that sends her rolling down to the ring. In the ring, the bell finally sounds to get this one started.

Nightingale does well early on, but Statlander starts to take over as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, following some more back-and-forth action, Willow Nightingale picks up the win to earn her spot in the next round of the tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament: Willow Nightingale

Jeff Jarrett Gives No Comment Ahead Of Owen Hart Cup

Backstage afterwards, Jeff Jarrett gives no comment when asked about the importance of his own Owen Hart Cup match against The Elite’s Wild Card later tonight. Instead, Jay Lethal talks for him after he leaves, saying it’s important for him to win to honor the legacy of his former best friend. We head to another break.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Makes AEW Dynamite Return

When we return, in the ring, Tony Schiavone gets a cheap pop when talking about how Chicago has some of the best wrestling fans in the world. He then introduces, in her Dynamite return, former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Her theme hits and out she comes to “DMD! DMD!” chants.

Baker comes in the ring and hugs Schiavone. He hands her the mic and the floor, and exits the ring as Baker soaks up love from “The Windy City,” who break out into a loud “Welcome Back! Welcome Back!” chant. She says, “Damn I missed you guys!” Our past is a lesson, our present is a gift and our future is our motivation.

She says for the past ten months, many have probably wondered where she was. When it was asked, the answer was that she’s injured. She says we know her better than that to think just injuries is why she’s gone. She says in November she was banged up and running on empty, but she told herself she’s good, until one day, she wasn’t.

Because one day she started feeling really sick. The room was spinning. Her vision was blurry and her right arm was tingly and numb. Something didn’t feel right. She tried to open a bottle of water, and she couldn’t. Her entire right side stopped working. She spent a week in a hospital with EIA.

It’s when your brain isn’t getting enough blood and is essentially a mini-stroke. She says she told Tony Khan she needed to stay home and get herself right. She said he told her to let him know when she’s good. She says for the present, she’s here, healthy and cleared.

She says she was never more nervous than on Sunday night at Forbidden Door. She says all she had to do was stand on the stage. She wasn’t sure if anyone would care. She says when she needed pro wrestling, and all the fans, they welcomed her back with open arms and “DMD!” chants.

She says for the future, she’s gonna leave us with this — when you are going through a hard time. Go through it. Be present and feel all of it, because when you get to the other side, it’ll feel that much better. She says we all have the impulse to be elite. And speaking of elite, she has to bring this up, because she heard we have a new female face of All Elite Wrestling.

She calls out Mercedes Mone for piping in chants of “CEO!” into her entrance music. She calls her out for claiming to be the face of AEW, when someone else was the one who helped build this place from the ground up. She says the only three letters that matter around this place are “D.M.D.” Fans chant it and then we hear a car horn.

Mercedes Mone’s Double Championship Celebration

On the big screen, we see TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone emerge. She is met by The Young Bucks, who sing her praises and tell her that her Double Championship Celebration is ready when she is. She says “Let’s go!” and begins walking towards the building.

With Baker still in the ring, the crew comes out with balloons and other props to get the ring ready for the celebration. Mone’s theme hits as Baker is still standing there and out comes the new double champ.

