7/1/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw this week drew 1,878,000 viewers, up 64,000 viewers from the prior week and the third week in a row that viewership increased from the previous episode. This was the most-watched episode of Raw since the Raw after Mania in April.

Hourly numbers are not available as of press time, with cable ratings information being very hard to find for the past few weeks.

The show drew a 0.62 rating in 18-49 demo, up 0.01 from the prior week. No cable chart info is available.

(Ratings credit: PWTorch)

