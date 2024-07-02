NTX Report, 7/2/24

Join us for up to the minute coverage from the latest episode from NXT. Coverage begins NOW! Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call.

Match 1. Street Fight… Jaida Parker (OTM) VS Michin

Parker attacks Michin as she walks down the ramp, but she is ready she levels her. Then throws her into the stairs. Lots of weapons are already laid out. everywhere thanks to Michin. She throws in a trash can and lid, but Parker uses it over her back first. Parker misses with the cane. She then is suplexed. Michin then uses her belt. Parker recovers and she bounces her off the trash can. Parker then uses a chair to the back. Michin recovers and lays in some chops. She then dives from the ring to the floor, misses Parker and lands face first on a chair. Parker runs at her, but misses and smashes violently threw the barricade. After a break, Parker places a mallet in the mouth of Michin and yanks on her mouth. Michin gets free and pulls out a back of nuts and bolts. She dumps it on chairs. Parker reverses a powerbomb and backdrops Michin on the pile. Somehow Michin shakes it off and grabs a cane and beats Parker with it. She then puts a chair over her head. Michin then cannonballs her, but Parker kicks out at two. She then bails for a breather. Michin grabs a pipe, but Parker sprays her with a fire extinguisher and then spears her threw a wall. (literally) Parker then hip attacks her in the ring and gets the pin.

Winner by pinfall, Jaida Parker

Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic are shown backstage in the locker room. Grace wants attention clearly. She is upset because he won’t get a match next week in Heatwave from her hometown in Toronto. Grace tells Karmen the Toronto fans won’t miss her, even though she is from Toronto too. Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx walk up. Karmen wants a fight with Jayne. Jayne walks off laughing.

Je’Von Evans has a vignette as does Kelani Jordan does as well.

Match 2. Tyler Bate with Pete Dunne (New Catch Republic) VS Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Hank and Tyler start the match. They shake hands. Bate delivers a head scissors after a test of strength. Pete tags in and Tank does as well. They double Pete, but Dunne slaps Tank to the mat. Bate summersaults his way in and then a delayed suplex. He then airplane spins him to the floor. After a tv break, Dunne is shown stomping Tanks fingers. He then starts kicking him in the face, while keeping him in the corner. Tank counters with a sit out inverted backbreaker. Hank tags in and he slams Dunne repeatedly. Dunne locks on a armbar, but Tank pulls him into his corner to make the tag. He pays for not releasing the hold, by being double teamed. Bate tries for the save and dives onto both Hank and Tank, they powerbomb him. Dunne connects with a series of kicks, but is double suplexed for a two count. Dunne slips the attack, makes a tag and Bate hits a spinning moonsault for the win.

Winners, The New Catch Republic

Shawn Spears will be in the 4 man for the NXT Championship with Je’Von at Heatwave. He has a vignette. Along with Ethan Page, they will challenge champion, Trick Williams.

Robert Stone is back stage handing some talent relations.

Match 3. Brinley Reece (with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade) VS Izzi Dame

Reece is slammed twice by Izzi. Dame then lays in the boots violently. She then briefly locks in a backbreaker. Reece gets free and shoulders, lariats and Thesz presses Izzi, who bails to the floor. Reece follows and gets rammed into the apron by a Izzi shoulder. Tatum Paxley shows up distracts Reece from the floor. Izzi delivers a big boot. She lands a driver and it is over.

Winner, Izzi Dame

Paxley slithers in the ring, trying to grab Izzi’s leg post match. Dame wants nothing to do with it.

We get a Chase U classroom setting next. Andre tells the class about NXT Toronto history. Duke is called out for being upset for winning in a not clean fashion against the OC. Ridge Holland cheated. Ridge is told he can’t go with the class to Heatwave.

Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice are shown walking out separately to the ring. Perez will defend the NXT Womens Championship at Heatwave. Back from a break, Vice tells the crowd the clock for Perez is clicking. She calls out Perez, who comes out with security for protection. Perez mocks Vice for her weak run in Bellator. Perez then admits her match with Bazzler. This match is not a MMA fight though, this is a wrestling match. Lola becomes teary eyed telling her story of growing up, reminiscing of her mother and all she did for her. Perez seems to respect the story, but then belittles her. She says she will win and calling her mom to celebrate after the match won’t happen. Vice says she will be one step closer to proving she is the best MMA crossover. Lola then then back elbows one of the security members to the floor.

We get a Ethan Page vignette for the Heatwave title match next.

