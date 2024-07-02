Ludwig Kaiser and Elix Skipper updates

– Former TNA star Elix Skipper is back…

Major Announcement for #TheWrestlingCode Game! We are beyond excited to welcome the legendary high-flyer, Elix Skipper, to our ever-growing roster! Known for his incredible athleticism and jaw-dropping moves, Skipper has wowed fans around the world, and soon, you'll be… pic.twitter.com/iYk6bFBn8H — Virtual Basement® (@VirtualBasement) July 1, 2024

– Reports indicate that Ludwig Kaiser suffered an injury during his recent match with Bron Breakker. This setback is particularly unfortunate for Kaiser, who has been enjoying significant screen time and was scheduled to participate in the Money in the Bank qualifier match this week before being replaced by Ilja Dragunov.

In a video package that aired on the July 1 edition of Monday Night RAW, Ludig Kaiser addresses the reports and confirmed that he suffered a broken rib last week on RAW. While he acknowledged the setback, Kaiser remained confident to continue his ascend to the top once he returns to RAW.

Es una pena que Ludwig Kaiser vaya a estar un tiempo fuera justo en el momento en que estaba tomando relevancia como individuo. Aún así, me parece bien que mantenga la disputa con Sheamus y que vuelvan la rivalidad más personal.#WWERAWpic.twitter.com/iatJWbUKtZ — Rox (@Roxenato) July 2, 2024

