Ludwig Kaiser and Elix Skipper updates

Jul 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Reports indicate that Ludwig Kaiser suffered an injury during his recent match with Bron Breakker. This setback is particularly unfortunate for Kaiser, who has been enjoying significant screen time and was scheduled to participate in the Money in the Bank qualifier match this week before being replaced by Ilja Dragunov.

In a video package that aired on the July 1 edition of Monday Night RAW, Ludig Kaiser addresses the reports and confirmed that he suffered a broken rib last week on RAW. While he acknowledged the setback, Kaiser remained confident to continue his ascend to the top once he returns to RAW.

