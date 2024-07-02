Dijak on being booked for WWE Main Event: “that’s a death sentence”

Dijak has revealed his reaction to being told he would be having a match on WWE Main Event; “That’s not an opportunity, that’s a death sentence.”

“One of the bigger daggers to me was I got a text from the writer who was assigned to me. He and I had a good conversation the first or second week of Raw where I pitched all this stuff. I was hearing through the grapevine, ‘Creative wants to use you. Hunter has this plan. He wants you on TV every week.’ ‘Good, good. I can recover. As long as I’m wrestling in a ring, I know I can make this work.’

“It was a Saturday, I got a text from my writer, ‘Hey we have you on Main Event.’ The second I saw that, I’m like, ‘F*ck.’ I know what that means. That’s not an opportunity, that’s a death sentence.”

(Source: Fightful)

