6/28/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Last week’s WWE Smackdown was down from the previous week in its rating and audience. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.66 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.256 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 9.6% and 3.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.73 demo rating and audience of 2.336 million.

Friday’s show was still up from two weeks ago, when the show was up against the NBA Finals and drew a 0.52 demo rating and 1.959 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.655 demo rating and 2.324 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.605 demo rating and 2.333 million for the same point in 2023.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

