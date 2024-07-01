Zack Sabre Jr. doesn’t think his feud with Orange Cassidy is over

Zack Sabre Jr via the post PPV media scrum last night…

– Zack Sabre Jr says he respects Orange Cassidy, he has for the last 10 years.

– Zack says anyone who disregards Orange Cassidy is a f*cking idiot.

– He doesn’t think his feud with Orange Cassidy is over.

– He’s proud of being a representative of British Wrestling, he wants to keep it around, loves the multiple styles in AEW.

– Zack says it is special that they’re able to do these shows with the four companies.

– Zack jokes the 3rd match with Danielson will be in the North Pole, Zack jokes Bryan’s a pervert and will want the 3rd match, Zack wants it in England. He has to tap out Bryan Danielson.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

